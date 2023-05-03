DAILY Roundup | Pastor Artur convicted, Trudeau 'supports' independent press, More Tucker leaks

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Ezra Levant is LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at a judge's decision to convict Pastor Artur Pawlowski on charges stemming from a impassioned sermon he delivered to truckers and their supporters at the Coutts border blockade.

Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put out a statement supporting the free and independent press — and you'll have to excuse us for laughing so hard we could barely finish that sentence.

And finally, there's more leaks of sidelined Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and they aren't having the effect the leakers hoped for.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Ezra will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute