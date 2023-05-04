DAILY Roundup | CBC wants censorship, Buying drugs in BC, Billboard Chris attacked in Portland
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at an exclusive reported released by Rebel boss Ezra Levant last night, detailing the CBC's push to pursue censorship on Twitter.
Plus, hard drugs are officially decriminalized in British Columbia, and an image of a store advertising its sales of crack, heroin, meth and more is going viral online.
And finally, Billboard Chris, a soft-spoken advocate against gender reassignment surgery was attacked while he was peacefully protesting in one of America's most radical left-wing cities, Portland, Oregon.
