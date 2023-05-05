DAILY Roundup | Danielle Smith's leadership, Rachel Notley's lies, AB church arsonist caught
Adam Soos and Sydney Fizzard are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Premier Danielle Smith's leadership style after Adam Soos asked the premier about how the party would handle internal disagreements.
Plus, Smith's rival, NDP leader Rachel Notley, keeps accusing her of hiding from the media... despite being the one who has kicked media out of her events.
And finally, an alleged arsonist who set several fires in the province, including one that destroyed a church, has been caught.
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
