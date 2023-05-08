DAILY Roundup | Hillary Clinton praises Trudeau, Alberta battles wild fires, 'Fire Fae' drop off
Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's praise for Justin Trudeau and his Liberals during a fireside chat with Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland at the party's convention.
Plus, Alberta is getting some relief as much needed rains are helping rescue workers regain control of wild fires in the province.
And finally, Sheila Gunn Reid was in Regina, Saskatchewan this weekend, where she had an encounter with the target of a Rebel News petition, Fae Johnstone, the biological male who delivered the keynote speech at a YWCA Women of Distinction awards ceremony.
