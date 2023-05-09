DAILY | Feds say COVID 'still with us', New Liberal censorship policies, Danielle Smith pushes back against attacks
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we examine remarks made by Canada's Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos about COVID-19 still being "with us" despite the World Health Organization (WHO) stating that the global emergency is over.
Plus, a new policy proposal to limit online publishing to material "whose sources can be traced" is being pushed by the Liberal Party.
And finally, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith responds to withering attacks made against her for previous remarks she made in defence of the unvaccinated.
