DAILY | Feds say COVID 'still with us', New Liberal censorship policies, Danielle Smith pushes back against attacks

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we examine remarks made by Canada's Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos about COVID-19 still being "with us" despite the World Health Organization (WHO) stating that the global emergency is over.

Plus, a new policy proposal to limit online publishing to material "whose sources can be traced" is being pushed by the Liberal Party.

And finally, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith responds to withering attacks made against her for previous remarks she made in defence of the unvaccinated.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Youtube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON LOCALS: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Locals.com

Send us chats to read on air!

David and Tamara will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute