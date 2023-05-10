DAILY Roundup | Tucker's new Twitter show, CBC comes crawling back, Trump loses civil suit
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Today, we're looking at Tucker Carlson's announcement that he'll be releasing a new version of his show strictly on Twitter and Elon Musk's platform as a bastion of free speech.
Plus, after it previously said it would stop using the platform, CBC is coming crawling back to Twitter.
And finally, Donald Trump was found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation in the civil suit launched by accuser E Jean Carroll. The former president, however, was not found guilty of rape, the most serious charge in the case.
