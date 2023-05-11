DAILY Roundup | Canada's awful new passport, Trump dominates CNN, Poilievre calls to cut carbon tax

  • By Rebel News
  • May 11, 2023
  • News Analysis
DAILY Roundup | Canada's awful new passport, Trump dominates CNN, Poilievre calls to cut carbon tax
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Canada's awful new passport that was unveiled yesterday — goodbye history, hello bland modernity.

Plus, Donald Trump returned to CNN last night, dominating a town hall event that ended with the former president receiving a standing ovation.

And finally,  Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to cut the carbon tax yesterday, to which the PM responded with a gaffe that brought a rare moment of unity in the House of Commons.

Canada Livestream News Analysis
