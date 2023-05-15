DAILY Roundup | More Chinese police stations, Anti-Christian trustee resigns, Avi gets roughed up

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Today, we're looking at Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino's statement that there could be more Chinese police stations in Canada, and that the RCMP would respond to these outposts.

Plus, an anti-Christian school board trustee in Waterloo, Ontario has resigned following backlash to a tweet she published calling white Christian males the most dangerous threats.

And finally, Rebel News Australia correspondent Avi Yemini was roughed up while covering a protest between far-left and far-right protesters in Melbourne.

