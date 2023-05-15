DAILY Roundup | More Chinese police stations, Anti-Christian trustee resigns, Avi gets roughed up
David Menzies and Syd Fizzard are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino's statement that there could be more Chinese police stations in Canada, and that the RCMP would respond to these outposts.
Plus, an anti-Christian school board trustee in Waterloo, Ontario has resigned following backlash to a tweet she published calling white Christian males the most dangerous threats.
And finally, Rebel News Australia correspondent Avi Yemini was roughed up while covering a protest between far-left and far-right protesters in Melbourne.
