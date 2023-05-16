DAILY Roundup | Notley banning reporters, Chow takes the lead in Toronto, Liberal "justice reform"
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley still refusing to take questions from reporters she doesn't agree with after she refused to take questions from Keean Bexte of the Counter Signal, declaring him a racist protester.
Plus, socialist Olivia Chow is leading the polls to become Toronto's next mayor. We'll look at why things could get even worse in Canada's biggest city.
And finally, Prime Minister Trudeau's justice minister and public safety minister are announcing reforms to Canada's justice system.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
David and Tamara will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.