DAILY Roundup | Musk calls out Soros, Poilievre rips reporter, Mayoral candidate's event shut down
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Elon Musk's call out of billionaire George Soros, with Musk's critics claiming he's being antisemitic by doing so.
Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre got into it with a reporter over the Trudeau Liberals' bail reform plans yesterday.
And finally, Toronto mayoral candidate Anthony Furey was kicked out of Toronto's city square as he tried to hold a campaign event, scenes reminiscent of Rebel News' battle to report from city hall during the summer of 2020.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.