DAILY Roundup | Ezra reacts as Alberta Ethics Commissioner says Danielle Smith interfered in justice

  • By Rebel News
  • May 18, 2023
  • News Analysis
DAILY Roundup | Ezra reacts as Alberta Ethics Commissioner says Danielle Smith interfered in justice
Remove Ads

Ezra Levant is LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, Ezra Levant is filling in behind the mic, taking over hosting duties. He'll provide his unique insights and analysis as Alberta's ethics commissioner released a report finding Premier Danielle Smith broke the rules with her inquiry into the persecution of Pastor Artur Pawlowski.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Ezrwill be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute

Canada Livestream News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Livestream
  • By Rebel News

LIVESTREAM

Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. 

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.