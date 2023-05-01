DAILY Roundup | PSAC reaches tentative agreement, CRTC claims it won’t regulate creators, Biden jokes about age

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're discussing the tentative deal reached by striking Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) workers. Despite PSAC reaching a tentative agreement, there are still over 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees on strike across the country.

We'll also examine the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's (CRTC) claim that it "has no intention to regulate creators." This is despite Bill C-11 passing in the Senate and becoming law last week.

And finally, President Joe Biden is running for office once again despite mounting concerns about his age and cognitive ability.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

David and Tamara will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute