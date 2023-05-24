DAILY Roundup | Spaces edition: Reactions to China interference report

  • By Rebel News
  • May 24, 2023
  • News Analysis
DAILY Roundup | Spaces edition: Reactions to China interference report
Remove Ads
LISTEN AND PARTICIPATE WITH THE LIVESTREAM ON TWITTER: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Twitter Spaces

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Join us for today's special Twitter Spaces edition of the DAILY Roundup, where we'll tease a special announcement. Because of our primary stream being from Twitter, the show will be primarily audio, though regular viewers on Rumble, YouTube, Odysee and Gettr will still be able to "watch" the show on those platforms.

In addition to our teaser, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini will have reactions to the fallout from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's handpicked 'special rapporteur' David Johnston releasing his first report on allegations of Chinese election interference.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Sheila and Tamara will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute

Canada Livestream News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Livestream
  • By Rebel News

LIVESTREAM

Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. 

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.