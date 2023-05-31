DAILY Roundup | Blue Jays struggle session, Poilievre takes on Trudeau, 'Climate change is real'
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at a what looks like a modern day struggle session taking place after Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass shared a video supporting recent boycotts against Target and Bud Light.
Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is taking on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accusing Trudeau of trying to silence his critics over Chinese election interference.
And finally, we'll take a look at a few statements from a pair of WEF climate cultists, Liberal Immigration Minister Sean Fraser and US climate envoy John Kerry.
