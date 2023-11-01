DAILY Roundup | Calls for carbon tax exemptions, Trudeau on Israel-Hamas, Refugees coming to Canada

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the Trudeau Liberals' decision to suspend the carbon tax on heating oil in Atlantic Canada, as calls for more carbon tax exemptions grow across the country.

Plus, Prime Minister Trudeau weighed in on the Israel-Hamas conflict, backing Israel while also calling for the country not to hold all Palestinians responsible and for humanitarian aid to be brought into the area.

And finally, Immigration Minister says the country is open to taking refugees from Gaza after a concept paper from Israel suggested Canada as a potential destination for people displaced by the conflict.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Sheila and Tamara will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute