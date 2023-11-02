DAILY Roundup | Antifa threatens book launch, Trudeau on 'peaceful' protests, US Islamophobia plan
Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at a venue cancelling Avi Yemini's book launch after caving into threats from Antifa agitators in the United Kingdom.
Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared his support for peaceful protests after Palestinian supporters have been holding regular rallies calling for the destruction of Israel.
And finally, in light of pro-Palestinian protests, Vice President Kamala Harris announced the US would be releasing a strategy to target Islamophobia.
