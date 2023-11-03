DAILY Roundup | Smith takes on carbon tax, Trudeau's homework lesson, ArriveCAN scam unravelling
Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith leading the charge in the growing fight against Ottawa's carbon tax.
Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got in touch with his drama teacher roots, assigning Canadians a piece of "homework" yesterday.
And finally, we'll look at more details from the ArriveCAN hearings, where the scam pulled on taxpayers is continuing to unravel.
By Rebel News
