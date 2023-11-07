DAILY Roundup | Synagogue firebombed, Jewish senior killed at protest, Female powerlifter suspended

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at a reported firebombing of a synagogue in the Montreal-area.

Plus, police are conducting a homicide investigation after an older Jewish man was killed following a confrontation at a pro-Palestine rally in Los Angeles, California.

And finally, Canadian female powerlifter April Hutchison is facing a two year suspension after she spoke publicly about the sport's decision to allow biological males to compete in the women's division.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute