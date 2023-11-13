DAILY Roundup | Recapping anti-Israel rallies, Jewish school shot at again, Greta gets interrupted
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we'll be recapping the shocking statements from anti-Israel rallies both here in Canada and abroad, particularly in London, England, where Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie covered two controversial Remembrance Day protests.
Plus, a Montreal-area Jewish school that was previously shot at last week was struck by gunfire again over the weekend.
And finally, climate activist Greta Thunberg had a speech interrupted by a disenfranchised environmental protester who was tired of her political messaging.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.