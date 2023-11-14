DAILY Roundup | Hamas supporter heckles Trudeau, Poilievre on terrorists, Nursing home mask rules

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being heckled by a Hamas supporter in Brampton, Ontario, who challenged the PM on the group's terrorist status and likened "Palestinian resistance" to "Ukrainian resistance."

Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre took aim at the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps yesterday, continuing to push for the group to be added to the terror list.

And finally, nursing homes in Ontario have reinstated mask mandates. Should we expect to see this policy spread elsewhere?

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

David and Tamara will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute