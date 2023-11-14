DAILY Roundup | Hamas supporter heckles Trudeau, Poilievre on terrorists, Nursing home mask rules
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being heckled by a Hamas supporter in Brampton, Ontario, who challenged the PM on the group's terrorist status and likened "Palestinian resistance" to "Ukrainian resistance."
Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre took aim at the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps yesterday, continuing to push for the group to be added to the terror list.
And finally, nursing homes in Ontario have reinstated mask mandates. Should we expect to see this policy spread elsewhere?
