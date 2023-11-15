DAILY Roundup | Everybody's turning on Trudeau, Keeping women's sports female, Social media ID

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at pro-Hamas protesters taking aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau again even after he issued a statement calling on Israel to show maximum restraint, which drew a critical response from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Plus, Rebel News is crowdfunding a lawyer to represent Canadian powerlifter April Hutchinson, who is at the forefront of the fight to keep women's sports female.

And finally, we'll look at a comment from Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who suggested that social media users should be forced to use valid identification to remove anonymity because of national security concerns.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

David and Alexa will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute