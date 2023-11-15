DAILY Roundup | Everybody's turning on Trudeau, Keeping women's sports female, Social media ID
David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at pro-Hamas protesters taking aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau again even after he issued a statement calling on Israel to show maximum restraint, which drew a critical response from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.
Plus, Rebel News is crowdfunding a lawyer to represent Canadian powerlifter April Hutchinson, who is at the forefront of the fight to keep women's sports female.
And finally, we'll look at a comment from Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who suggested that social media users should be forced to use valid identification to remove anonymity because of national security concerns.
