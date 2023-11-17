DAILY Roundup | Court overturns plastic ban, Bomb threat at Jewish school, James Topp reprimanded
Tamara Ugolini and Adam Soos are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the Federal Court's decision to overturn Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's single-use plastics ban.
Plus, there's a developing story out of Toronto where the country's largest Jewish school was the target of a bomb threat.
And finally, Canadian Armed Forces veteran James Topp was given a "severe reprimand" for speaking out against the military's vaccine mandates.
