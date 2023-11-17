DAILY Roundup | Court overturns plastic ban, Bomb threat at Jewish school, James Topp reprimanded

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Tamara Ugolini and Adam Soos are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the Federal Court's decision to overturn Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's single-use plastics ban.

Plus, there's a developing story out of Toronto where the country's largest Jewish school was the target of a bomb threat.

And finally, Canadian Armed Forces veteran James Topp was given a "severe reprimand" for speaking out against the military's vaccine mandates.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Tamara and Adam will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute