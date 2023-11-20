DAILY Roundup | Trans 'Day of Remembrance', Anti-Israel protest arrests, Argentina's new president
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the "other" Remembrance Day, the Trans Day of Remembrance, part of the seemingly never-ending Pride-themed events scheduled and forced on the public throughout the year.
Plus, numerous arrests were made at an anti-Israel protest last night in Calgary, which then saw demonstrators march to the police station to demand their release.
And finally, Argentina has elected a new president that's sent shockwaves around the world. We'll have a look at the man the legacy media are branding a "far-right libertarian."
- By Rebel News
