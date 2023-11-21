DAILY Roundup | Trudeau on Israel protests, Christmas is colonialism, Guilbeault plastic ban appeal

Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Justin Trudeau's comments about protests for and against Israel, with the PM saying he supports the right to peaceful demonstration even for those he disagrees with. How'd that work out for the Freedom Convoy?

Plus, a Canadian Human Rights commission is calling Christmas a colonial tradition.

And finally, Environment Minster Steven Guilbeault says the federal government will appeal a Federal Court decision that reversed the Liberals' single-use plastics ban.

