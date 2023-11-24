DAILY Roundup | Israel-Hamas hostage/prisoner swap, Protesters block infrastructure, Populism rising

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

In addition to today's show, Rebel News boss Ezra Levant will provide an update on the schedule of the DAILY Roundup moving forward.

Today, we're looking at the Israel-Hamas hostage/prisoner swap that is now underway after earlier concerns about the deal falling apart.

Plus, anti-Israel protesters have blocked critical infrastructure in different places across Canada — and yet they're not being treated like the Freedom Convoy protesters were.

And finally, we'll take a look at the rising populism sentiments around the Western world, coming on the heels of Javier Milei's win in Argentina and Geert Wilders' win in the Netherlands.

