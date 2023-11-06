SPECIAL BROADCAST: Ezra Levant fills in for Alex Jones on Infowars
Show Notes
Today's DAILY Roundup is being replaced by a special edition of The Alex Jones Show on Infowars, guest hosted by Rebel Commander Ezra Levant.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.