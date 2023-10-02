DAILY Roundup | CRTC streaming regulations, Duelling protests in BC, mRNA creators get Nobel Prize

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the CRTC announcing details about its plans to regulate online streaming audio and video after the Trudeau Liberals passed the Online Streaming Act.

Plus, British Columbia saw two duelling protests this weekend — one in support of parental rights, and one supporting gender ideology. We'll have more details on the events.

And finally, two scientists behind the development of COVID-19 vaccines using mRNA technology have received Nobel Prize in medicine.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Sheila and Tamara will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute