DAILY Roundup | CRTC streaming regulations, Duelling protests in BC, mRNA creators get Nobel Prize
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the CRTC announcing details about its plans to regulate online streaming audio and video after the Trudeau Liberals passed the Online Streaming Act.
Plus, British Columbia saw two duelling protests this weekend — one in support of parental rights, and one supporting gender ideology. We'll have more details on the events.
And finally, two scientists behind the development of COVID-19 vaccines using mRNA technology have received Nobel Prize in medicine.
