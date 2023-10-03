DAILY Roundup | Cultists rage against cars, Female-only hospital wards, Gov. Gen's 117K laundry
Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Montreal's week of "Climate Rage" protests, which saw anarchists, communists and socialists rallying against cars, capitalism, landlords and more.
Plus, Britain's NHS is implementing "common sense" rules that will see "trans women" banned from female hospital wards.
And finally, we'll take a look at the Governor General racking up a $117,000 laundry bill at taxpayers' expense.
