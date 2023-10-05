DAILY Roundup | WEF's environmental vision, Trudeau's pricy getaway, What's going on with the Pope
Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at a resurfaced video of WEF chairman Klaus Schwab touting his hope for the future of cars.
Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a trip to Montana recently, and to nobody's surprise the trip cost Canadian taxpayers more than the federal government let on.
And finally, the Pope is challenging world leaders over the so-called climate crisis and hosting a bizarre show, leading us to ask: what's going on with Pope Francis?
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
Tamara and Alexa will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.