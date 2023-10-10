DAILY Roundup | Terror attack on Israel, Celebrations of violence in Canada, Trudeau denounces Hamas

  • By Rebel News
  • October 10, 2023
  • News Analysis

David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the fallout from Hamas' deadly terror attack on Israel in Gaza.

Plus, pro-Hamas rallies were held in cities across Canada, with revelers celebrating the indiscriminate kidnappings and murders carried out by Hamas.

And finally, we'll take a look at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other politicians' remarks following the attack.

Canada Livestream News Analysis The Truth About The War
