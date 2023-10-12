DAILY Roundup | Rebels in Israel, Police prep for pro-Hamas rallies, Canada's terrorist sympathizers

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Ezra Levant is LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the shocking footage of a Hamas rocket attack on Israel just after our Rebel team arrived in a city near the Gaza border.

Plus, police are prepping for pro-Hamas rallies tomorrow, as the terror organization's former leader put out a call for a "Global Jihad".

And finally, we'll take a look at the various Canadian sympathizers supporting Hamas' terror attack against Israel.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Ezra will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute