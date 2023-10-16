DAILY Roundup | NDP members backing Hamas, Canada's pro-Palestine rallies, Israeli invasion nears
Ezra Levant is LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at members of the New Democrat Party backing Hamas and supporting a 'free' Palestine.
Plus, rallies were held in cities across the country backing Palestine, where attendees justified the actions taken by the terrorist organization against innocent Israelis.
And finally, the Israeli Defense Force's planned invasion of Gaza is apparently drawing near after it was delayed over the weekend.
