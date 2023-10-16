DAILY Roundup | NDP members backing Hamas, Canada's pro-Palestine rallies, Israeli invasion nears

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Ezra Levant is LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at members of the New Democrat Party backing Hamas and supporting a 'free' Palestine.

Plus, rallies were held in cities across the country backing Palestine, where attendees justified the actions taken by the terrorist organization against innocent Israelis.

And finally, the Israeli Defense Force's planned invasion of Gaza is apparently drawing near after it was delayed over the weekend.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Ezra will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute