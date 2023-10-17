DAILY Roundup | Update on Israel, Poilievre owns reporter, Online harms bill for antisemitism

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Today, we'll have an update on the latest from Israel, where the anticipated invasion of Gaza is still yet to occur as the concerns rise over who is responsible for refugees displaced by the conflict.

Plus, back here in Canada, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre ran roughshod over a reporter attempting to accuse him of being a Trump-like populist without having any examples at hand.

And finally, the Trudeau Liberals are exploring a plan to reintroduce one of their most controversial bills, the proposed Online Harms Act, in an attempt to shut down antisemitism.

