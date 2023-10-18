DAILY Roundup | Gaza hospital bombing, CBC's refusal to say 'terrorist', Trudeau's letter to Smith
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the bombing of a hospital in Gaza and who was responsible for the act after Hamas initially blamed Israel, only for the IDF to release evidence showing it was almost certainly a failed rocket launch at Israel from within Gaza.
Plus, the Conservatives tried to force CBC executives to testify in the House of Commons over the state broadcasters refusal to use the word "terrorist," only for the motion to be blocked by the Liberals, NDP and Bloc Quebecois.
And finally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has penned an open letter to Premier Danielle Smith in response to Alberta's proposed exit from the Canada Pension Plan.
