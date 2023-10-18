DAILY Roundup | Gaza hospital bombing, CBC's refusal to say 'terrorist', Trudeau's letter to Smith

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the bombing of a hospital in Gaza and who was responsible for the act after Hamas initially blamed Israel, only for the IDF to release evidence showing it was almost certainly a failed rocket launch at Israel from within Gaza.

Plus, the Conservatives tried to force CBC executives to testify in the House of Commons over the state broadcasters refusal to use the word "terrorist," only for the motion to be blocked by the Liberals, NDP and Bloc Quebecois.

And finally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has penned an open letter to Premier Danielle Smith in response to Alberta's proposed exit from the Canada Pension Plan.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute