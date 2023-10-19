DAILY Roundup | Alberta's fight with Ottawa, Trudeau's spectacular fall, Israel-Hamas update

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Ezra Levant is LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Alberta's ongoing fight with Ottawa as the province debates exiting the Canada Pension Plan and continues to push back against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's electricity regulations through a nationwide advertising campaign.

Plus, Trudeau's poll numbers have been in a spectacular decline, as polling firm Angus Reid reports some 40% of the PM's backers in the last election don't want to see him lead the Liberals into the next election.

And finally, we'll have an update on the Israel-Hamas conflict, as some politicians were quick to take the terror organization at its word, quickly rushing to condemn Israel after a hospital in Gaza was hit with a bomb that appears to have been a failed rocket launch from within Gaza.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Ezra will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute