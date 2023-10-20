DAILY Roundup | Avi Yemini live from Israel, Greta strikes for Gaza, Antihate Network finally speaks
Ezra Levant is LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we'll have a special live appearance from Rebel News correspondent Avi Yemini, who is on the ground in Israel as the IDF seems poised to move into Gaza.
Plus, Greta Thunberg has shifted her protesting message to one supporting Palestinians which is drawing criticism online.
And finally, after a weeks-long hiatus, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network has broken it's silence to condemn... parents protesting against gender ideology being taught to young children.
- By Rebel News
