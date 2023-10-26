DAILY Roundup | Trudeau's marriage lies, Jewish students forced to hide, England's thought crimes
Ezra Levant is LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the PR images Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was releasing publicly at the same time his marriage was privately over behind the scenes.
Plus, Jewish students at a college in New York barricaded themselves in a library while a group chanting "Free Palestine" shouted and banged on the door.
And finally, a woman in England has been interrogated for having a silent prayer outside of an abortion clinic, having been accused by police of committing what amounts to thought crimes.
