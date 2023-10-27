DAILY Roundup | Trudeau caves on carbon tax, Rebel's call to Deport Hamas, Poilievre slams Liberals
Ezra Levant is LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau caving and suspending the federal carbon tax on heating oil, seemingly in a desperate attempt to hold onto support in Atlantic Canada.
Plus, our Rebel News billboard truck is hitting the streets with a call to deport non-citizens supporting Hamas terrorists in their war against Israel.
And finally, Pierre Poilievre is slamming the Liberals' failures as his Conservatives continue to dominate in current polling projections.
- By Rebel News
