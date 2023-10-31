DAILY Roundup | Two premiers oppose Trudeau's carbon tax, and Canada may take in Gaza refugees

  • By Rebel News
  • October 31, 2023
  • News Analysis

Sheila Gunn Reid and David MEnzies are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're examining Premier Scott Moe and Danielle Smith's resistance to Trudeau's carbon tax.

Plus, is Canada going to welcome in Gaza refugees?

Lastly, masked 'pro-Palestine' protesters have taken over federal offices of 17 MPs throughout Canada.

Justin Trudeau Canada Carbon Tax Livestream Hamas News Analysis Scott Moe Danielle Smith The Truth About The War
