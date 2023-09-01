DAILY Roundup | Singh says Conservatives harm kids, Smith's energy plan, Pride & public nudity

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Today, we're looking at comments from NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who accused Conservatives of harming kids by opposing schools secretly transitioning students' genders without parental consent.

Plus, we'll take a look at remarks from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, as she pushes back against the Trudeau Liberals and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault's radical green reset agenda.

And finally, a man in Toronto claims a Pride parade reveler exposed himself to his daughter We'll look at how the police responded to his complaint on the street.

