DAILY Roundup | Tamara Lich trial underway, Eritreans fight in Calgary, Vax mandate revisionism
Tamara Ugolini and Syd Fizzard are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the start of Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial in Ottawa, which got underway this morning.
Plus, Eritrean political tension boiled over and onto the streets of Calgary this weekend, as a large group was involved in a melee with weapons.
And finally, we'll take a look at recent remarks from New Zealand's prime minister, who is insisting nobody was forced to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
