DAILY Roundup | Tamara Lich trial underway, Eritreans fight in Calgary, Vax mandate revisionism

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Tamara Ugolini and Syd Fizzard are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the start of Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial in Ottawa, which got underway this morning.

Plus, Eritrean political tension boiled over and onto the streets of Calgary this weekend, as a large group was involved in a melee with weapons.

And finally, we'll take a look at recent remarks from New Zealand's prime minister, who is insisting nobody was forced to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Tamara and Syd will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute