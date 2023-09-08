DAILY Roundup | Tamara Lich trial update, Trudeau's declining appeal, Guilbeault gets angry

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Adam Soos and Syd Fizzard are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we'll have updates as the first week of Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber's trial wraps up.

Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is losing his appeal — whatever he had — among Canadians, with rumours of internal frustrations mounting for the PM.

And finally, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault was triggered when True North's Andrew Lawton asked him why the Liberals' carbon taxes are failing to prevent natural disasters.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Adam and Syd will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute