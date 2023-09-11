DAILY Roundup | Conservative convention recap, Trudeau flops in India, Ford stands against groomers

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking back at the 2023 Conservative convention, where Alexa Lavoie was on hand as delegates from across the country proposed policies they want to see the party adopt.

Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hearing it from the media abroad, as he was grilled during an interview on his recent trip to India.

And finally, Premier Doug Ford backed up previous comments by his education minister, who said Ontario's government supports parents knowing about their child transitioning genders at school.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Tamara and Alexa will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute