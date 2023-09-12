DAILY Roundup | Heated Ottawa school board session, Poilievre triggers the left, New COVID boosters

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at a heated Ottawa-Carleton District School Board meeting, as Nili Kaplan-Myrth faced a hearing over an allegedly racist remark she sent to a fellow trustee.

Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre delivered a speech to a captive audience aboard a WestJet flight travelling to Calgary, sending left-wing social media commentators into angry tirades.

And finally, officials from Health Canada and the Public Health Agency held a press conference this morning, announcing that Moderna's new COVID vaccine booster is available to Canadians.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Tamara and Drea will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute