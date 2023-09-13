DAILY Roundup | The cost of 'green energy', Alberta's crime prevention plan, Library book banning
Drea Humphrey and Adam Soos are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the costs being added onto new homes by Canada's commitment to so-called green energy under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Plus, Premier Danielle Smith is trying to tackle crime in Alberta, with Justice Minister Mickey Amery saying Calgarians deserve to feel safe in the city's downtown core.
And finally, what do Anne Frank's diary, The Hunger Games and Harry Potter have in common? They're all books banned by the Peel District School Board's new equity policy.
- By Rebel News
