DAILY Roundup | Trudeau preps for UN assembly, Ontario's new COVID plan, Sask. pronoun debate
Tamara Ugolini and Syd Fizzard are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's preparation for the United Nations' general assembly, coming on the heels of his recent (and embarrassing) trip to India as part of the G20 summit.
Plus, Ontario is set to unveil a new COVID-19 plan, as Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore is scheduled for an announcement this week.
And finally, Saskatchewan is considering the use of the notwithstanding clause to safeguard Premier Scott Moe's legislation requiring students to have parental permission to change names or genders at school.
