DAILY Roundup | Liberals' grocery tax, Conservatives surging, Masks back at McGill hospital

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Drea Humphrey and Syd Fizzard are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's threat to Canadian grocery retail giants, warning the companies they have until Thanksgiving to bring forward a plan to reduce costs or face new taxes.

Plus, the Trudeau Liberals are collapsing in the polls while the Opposition Conservatives are surging.

And finally, masks are making a comeback at Montreal's McGill University Health Centre, with health-care workers who interact with patients in clinical areas now forced to mask up.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Drea and Syd will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute