DAILY Roundup | Rebels grill globalist progressives, Unions against parents, Poilievre on socialists
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at our Rebel News reporters grilling globalist progressives, including Chrystia Freeland, Jacinda Ardern and Tony Blair, who gathered in for a summit in Montreal this past weekend.
Plus, video has been leaked online showing how unions are planning to mobilize in an attempt to counter-protest demonstrations planned by Canadians concerned about radical gender ideologies being taught in classrooms.
And finally, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called out Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments form the progressives' summit, accusing socialist governments of causing "misery, poverty, homelessness, hunger [and] rampant inflation."
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.