DAILY Roundup | Canada's economic secret sauce, Russell Brand cancelled, Million March 4 Children
Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at what Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland branded Canada's economic "secret sauce" — mass immigration.
Plus, Russell Brand is facing cancellation after women made allegations of sexual misconduct against him, with YouTube moving quick to demonetize the popular podcaster's channel on the platform.
And finally, we'll have a look at tomorrow's upcoming protest, as preparations continue for the Muslim parents-led “1 Million March 4 Children” rally against radical gender indoctrination in schools.
