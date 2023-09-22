DAILY Roundup | Notley on Team Trudeau, More 'unmarked graves', Manitoba parties against lockdowns
Drea Humphrey and Adam Soos are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley following Justin Trudeau's lead, struggling to promote anything other than federal ideas in an attempt to attack Danielle Smith.
Plus, there's more claims of alleged unmarked graves from two more First Nations in British Columbia.
And finally, with an election drawing near in Manitoba, both the province's top parties vying to form government are pledging not to reimpose lockdowns.
